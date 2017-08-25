Florala Police searching for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

The Florala Police Department is searching for a man they say allegedly committed a shooting Friday morning and is armed and dangerous.

According to Chief Sonny Bedsole, around 9:45 a.m. on 7th Avenue officers responded to a call of a domestic-related shooting. When they arrived on the scene they located a female victim who had been shot in the leg with an alleged shotgun.

The victim told police her boyfriend, Alex Daniels, 38 of Coffee County, was the suspect in the shooting. Daniels is described as being 5’8” and 150 pounds.

Bedsole says Daniels was last seen in a blue/gray Pontiac Grand Prix and may be attempting to travel to Enterprise, Samson, Kinston, Elba or the New Brockton area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniels, contact the Florala Police Department or 911.

