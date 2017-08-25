Selma company buries time capsule to be opened in 2026

The Bush Hog company in Selma is looking forward to October of 2026. The reason? Employees buried a time capsule last October to commemorate the company's 65th anniversary.

Company officials say the capsule will be unearthed in October in 2026 to coincide with Bush Hog's 75th birthday. The capsule contains old pictures, mementos and old drawings.

Company leaders say there was a reason behind the decision to open the capsule in 10 years.

"One of things happening to us is a lot of our employees are starting to retire. In fact, in the next five or six years we'll lose about a third of our workforce which means a third of our people working here are brand new and really have no memories of the things that've happened in the last 65 years so we thought it would be a good time to remind everybody what's made us who we are," said Bush Hog President Jerry Worthington.



Worthington believes he'll have a 100 or so employees retire within five years.

