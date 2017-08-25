2 charged after kidnapping of woman, shooting in Montgomery

Two men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident that led to a shooting on Monday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Regina Duckett says Daniel Ruff, 30, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Duckett also reports Kendrick Nelson, 18, is charged with second degree kidnapping.

The charges are related to an incident that happened around 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Rich Road. Officers responded to a call that someone had been shot. At the scene an adult male, Nelson, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Duckett says.

About 30 minutes later, Duckett says a woman reported to officers that she had been forced into a vehicle by two adult males and driven to the area of Rich Road. The woman told police a struggle began and shots were fired before she could flee the scene in the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim was uninjured, Duckett says.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Ruff into custody. When he was in custody Ruff was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was charged.

Ruff was also charged with one count of receiving stolen property for an existing unrelated warrant, according to Duckett.

Nelson was taken into custody after being released from the hospital Friday afternoon.

Duckett says the investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Both men are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.