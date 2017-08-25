Gov. Ivey reviewing new information on Superintendent Sentance

Two weeks ago, Gov. Kay Ivey said she wanted to give her embattled education chief more time on the job and felt he deserved it. On Friday, Ivey seemed to have shifted her thinking during a 'listening' tour in Selma.

The State Board of Education recently gave Superintendent Michael Sentance low marks on his job performance and communications skills. While Sentance admitted he's made "mistakes," he still feels he's making progress.

The board is expected to vote on Sentance's contract during its next board meeting on Sept. 14.

"Well, obviously some information has come up since then so I'll be reviewing all that," said Ivey.

The State Board of Education hired Sentance one year ago. By virtue of her position as governor, Ivey is the president of the state board of education and can vote.

