Selma becomes latest stop for Gov. Ivey's 'Listening' Tour

Gov. Kay Ivey became the third governor in 10 years to visit the Bush Hog company in Selma. The governor's visit was part of her statewide 'learn and listening' tour.

The governor has a few cities under her belt with a few more to go and the Bush Hog company was stop number for eight for Ivey.

The stops are all part of Ivey's statewide listening tour to get a sense of what people are thinking. The common theme so far is infrastructure; better roads and bridges. Accomplishing those goals will be a challenge because the governor more or less admitted the state doesn't have any money.

Stop number nine in Tuscaloosa is just a few days away. Other cities on the tour include Birmingham and Anniston.

