Gov. Ivey files paperwork for potential gubernatorial run

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has filed paperwork to run for the governor’s seat in the general election next fall, according to state officials.

Sect. of State John Merrill confirmed Friday that Ivey has filed the necessary paperwork to run in the general election for governor in 2018.

According to the governor’s office, Ivey has not made an official announcement to run and is still considering the decision.

Press secretary Daniel Sparkman says, “Governor Ivey continues to seriously consider her future. She is always prepared to be successful and is strongly leaning toward a decision.”

