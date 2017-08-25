Man charged in stabbing of Alabama librarian

ODENVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say they've made an arrest in the death of a middle school librarian who was stabbed dozens of times.
Authorities say 27-year-old D'Kota Chance Griffin of Lineville was arrested at a home in Anniston in the slaying of 46-year-old Michael Collins.
Collins was a librarian at Odenville Middle School and also worked as an assistant football coach at St. Clair County High School.
He was found dead in his home Monday after failing to show up for work. Authorities say Collins was stabbed more than 70 times and strangled.
Officials say Griffin and Collins had a brief romantic relationship. They believe Collins was killed Sunday night during an altercation.
Court records aren't available to show whether Collins has a defense lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
