Millbrook police charge man with stealing woman's purse

One suspect is in custody after police say he was discovered with a Millbrook resident's property.

Kendarius Demond Powell, 18, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property in the third degree.

The Millbrook Police Department reports that officers responded to the area of Camellia Drive and Honeysuckle Drive at midnight Thursday. A complainant had called about a suspicious vehicle in front of an abandoned house, with two men walking away from the area toward Deatsville Highway.

At the scene, officers saw property inside the vehicle, leading them to believe they were responsible for or looking to steal from vehicles in the area.

While conducting surveillance, the officers saw one man, Powell, return and drive away in the vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop, and in doing so they smelled narcotics inside the vehicle. They searched it and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. They also found a purse, containing a wallet and several credit/debit cards, belonging to a Millbrook woman.

Police contacted the woman and she confirmed her vehicle had been broken into between 11 p.m. Wednesday and midnight Thursday, and her purse was missing.

Powell was taken to the Elmore County Jail without incident.

