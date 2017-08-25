New plans for rolling trees in Toomer's Corner

There is a new game plan involving Auburn fans celebrating victories at Toomer’s Corner.

The main oaks at Toomer’s Corner can’t be rolled, but Auburn University has a backup plan to continue the tradition.

The celebration has been moved to the surrounding trees.

Fans can roll the trees that are adjacent to the Toomer's Oaks in front of Biggin Hall and on College Street.

"We all know how important Toomer's Corner is, and how important football is, and how important celebrating wins are. So we knew that if we were going to restrict any rolling of the new trees we have to have an alternative location, and the best way to keep with tradition is to allow the rolling of trees adjacent to the two new trees," said Auburn University Campus Planner Ben Burmester.

University officials say that the two new oak trees are doing well, but they cannot say how long until those trees are able to be rolled.

Auburn fans may have a chance to roll those alternative trees after their first home game on Sept. 2 against Georgia Southern.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.