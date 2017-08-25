Habitat for Humanity builds home for single mother hit by disaster

A single mother of three has a new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties.

Carvietta Carroll of Prattville was living in her brother’s home after “disaster hit.”

“My pipe had burst and water was everywhere. I was staying at my brother's so I had no idea when or how long I would be there,” said Carroll.

She first heard about Habitat for Humanity through her church at a community fair. She filled out an application and awaited a phone call, not thinking the phone would ever ring. However, that call did come, and on the day of her home visit, she begged the members of Habitat for Humanity not to come inside her home.

“It was terrible. I asked them not to come. I cried. I pleaded for them not to come,” said Carroll.

She said she was embarrassed of the condition of her home.

“There was a water leak,” said Carroll. “We lived in like the country area where a lot of trees began to wear and tear on the roof and everything, so there was a lot that needed to be fixed. I moved because of the lighting problem and then when I went back and the water was like everywhere. I pleaded and I begged them not to. I said, ‘Let someone else have it,’ because I was embarrassed."

She felt there were other people who needed the home more, but that it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

“I was reluctant to even apply. But when I did, like I said, it came at the right time,” said Carroll. “There were so many other people who had applied and I felt that there were other people who had needed it more."

The dedication ceremony is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.

