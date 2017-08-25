Week zero: Several rematches kick off Friday Night Fever

Thursday night re-introduced the fever of football season back into the atmosphere with several games taking place in the surrounding area and around the state, but fever season kicks into high gear Friday night with several rematches from a year ago.

Park Crossing vs. Jeff Davis: The Volunteers look for revenge after Park Crossing surprised the Vols in the opening week of last season, stunning Jeff Davis with a 30-20 defeat. Kickoff from Park Crossing is set for 7 p.m.

ACA vs. Providence Christian: ACA owes Providence Christian an opening week loss this year after suffering an opening week loss to the Eagles last year. Kickoff time from ACA is 7 p.m.

St. James vs. Bayside Academy: St. James is looking for another strong season. After a 10-2 2016 record, it can start this year much like it did last year, with a win over Bayside Academy, The two teams face off at 7 p.m.

The Montgomery Academy vs. Elmore County: Elmore County opens on the road with The Montgomery Academy. The Panthers look to bounce back from a 4-6 2016 season. Montgomery Academy will look to avoid losing their opener to Elmore County for a second consecutive year at 7 p.m.

Enterprise vs. Dothan: A 7A vs. 6A match-up features the Wildcats of Enterprise and the Tigers of Dothan. Enterprise defeated Dothan on the road a year ago and now look to defend its home turf as the Tigers stroll in for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Andalusia vs. Shades Valley: These two teams didn't meet in 2016 but will both be fired up about hitting the gridiron once again at 7 p.m.

Luverne vs. Geneva: While this is just a preseason match-up, both teams will be playing hard to gain momentum towards their opening match-ups next week. 7 p.m. is the slated kickoff time.

Pike Lib vs. Clarke Prep: An AISA match-up features the Patriots of Pike Lib and the Gators of Clarke Prep at 7 p.m. This is Clarke Prep's opening match-up, while Pike Lib hit the field a week ago against Kingwood Christian.

McKenzie vs. Ariton: A rematch of 2016's season opener. McKenzie looks to protect home field after falling on the road to Ariton last year. Ariton put up 33 points in last season's opener and will look to do the same or even better Friday night at 7 p.m.

Georgiana vs. Loachapoka: A 1A matchup between a Region 2 and 3 team. Georgiana enjoyed a 12-1 season a year ago, with it's only loss coming in it's final game against Linden. Loachapoka, was a victim of Georgiana's dominance as they lost to the Panthers 44-22 in 2016's season opener. Kickoff Friday night will come at 7 p.m.

Tallassee vs. Russell County: The Tigers pounced all over Russell County a year ago, shutting them out on the road 25-0. Russell County looks to repay the favor as they are the team on the road in this year's opening night match-up. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 7 p.m.

BTW vs. Marbury: BTW put the Bulldogs in the dog house a year ago with a 64-20 win. This year Marbury looks to take down BTW on the road in their week one showdown at 7 p.m.

Wetumpka vs. Prattville: Wetumpka pulled out a close one a year ago 55-53, and will look to make it two years in a row that they open up their season with a win against Prattville as the showdown starts at 7 p.m.

Autauga Academy vs. Tuscaloosa: The 2A AISA defending state champs open at home as they begin the road to defending their title against Tuscaloosa in a 7 p.m. match-up.

Hooper Academy vs. Macon East: Hooper's home-opener welcomes in Macon East. Friday night's 7 p.m. contest will be Macon Easts's first opening game.

Auburn vs. Carver: Auburn enjoyed a 3-point victory over Carver in last season's opening match-up, but can they do it again when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday? Carver will look to make sure that's not the case.

Dadeville vs.Lafayette: At 7 p.m., Dadeville will hit the field looking to erase last season's opening loss to Lafayette. Lafayette opened last season with 11-straight victories, including a defeat of Dadeville, before falling in the 2A playoffs.

Smiths Station vs. Opelika: These two teams will meet after very different 2016 seasons. Smiths Station will look to create the success that Opelika enjoyed a season ago; a successful season that included a deep run into the playoffs for the Bulldogs before falling in the 6A State Championship game to Ramsay. Kickoff between the two is 7 p.m.

Fans interested in sharing live updates and pictures from their games can tweet at @wsfa12sports and using the hashtag #Fever12 or post on the WSFA 12 Sports Facebook page.

