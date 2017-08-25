Week zero: Several rematches kick off Friday Night Fever

Here are the latest high school football scores. Share yours at 1-800-264-WSFA or tweet with #FEVER12!More >>
Fever season kicks into high gear Friday night with several Week Zero rematches from a year ago.More >>
Troy University confirms the school and North Carolina State have agreed to complete their home and home football series in 2020.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
Montgomery Biscuits fans will see new discounted ticket prices for 2018 Season Tickets and Mini-Plans, as well as new game times for the 15th season at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
Megan Rethford and her husband, Jonathan Rethford, returned to Riverwalk Stadium to cheer on the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday. This is the first time the couple has been to the stadium to watch the team since last August, when Megan was hit in the face by a foul ball.More >>
The Wicksburg Panthers are coming off an 8-4 season which saw them knock off T.R. Miller in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.More >>
The second annual MPS Kickoff Classic gets underway Thursday at Alabama State with longtime rivals Lee and Lanier squaring off.More >>
Troy and Mississippi State have signed a home-and-home football agreement, Troy Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced Wednesday.More >>
First year head coach Jim Bob Striplin had the Geneva County Bulldogs so close to a trip to the playoffs in 2016.More >>
