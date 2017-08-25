Camp Hill police chief reinstated, town looks to move past controversy

It’s been a bumpy few weeks in the town of Camp Hill, especially when it comes to the police force.

The chief was demoted but is now back at the helm of the department as the town looks to put an end to tensions in its government.

Johnny Potts III has been reinstated as police chief and he it is back to business as usual for the agency- answering complaints, enforcing traffic, investigating crimes and patrolling the town.

“I’m just here to do a job. That’s all I want to do, is do my job and serve my people here, help them in any way I can,” Potts said. “That’s what I’m here for, to protect the city and citizens and my officers as well.”

His return to the role of chief comes after a heated back and forth with the town’s mayor, Ezell Woodyard-Smith.

Things came to a head when the mayor demoted the chief to sergeant. Potts fought it and the town council moved to put him back in charge of the police force.

The mayor and chief don’t see eye to eye on the outcome, but they both want to put the focus back on their town and its future.

The mayor says it’s hard because she feels she does not have the support of the council.

“It really wasn’t my choice but the council decided to bring him back on probation for six months and so far, it’s about the same as it was before. I’m just going to keep on making the decisions I think is best for Camp Hill and move forward,” Smith said.

“I just want to do the business of the town but right now, I’m getting knocked down on every decision I make. I’m going to keep trekking on and let the chips fall where they may,” she added.

Chief Potts says he’ll continue to work with the local leadership in his efforts to serve and protect.

“I’m glad to be back. Camp Hill is a wonderful town and a wonderful place to work. I’ve been here three different times in my life as a police officer. I came here in 1992, then again in 1997, then again in 2013. In 2014, I became the chief. It’s a challenging, but very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he stated.

Camp Hill is looking to fill two police officer positions to round out the department.

