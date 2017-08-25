Heart Gallery Alabama: Curtis

There are hundreds of children in Alabama's foster care system. These children need loving families to offer them a forever home. We've partnered with Heart Gallery Alabama to share their stories.

One of those children, Curtis, has a strong desire to be adopted. He loves to play basketball, swim, play card games and play on his tablet.

You can learn more about Curtis and Heart Gallery Alabama here.



