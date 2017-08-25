Child injured after vehicle hits house in Elmore County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working a single-vehicle crash off Dozier Road in Elmore County that left a child injured.

According to Cpl. Jess Thornton, a vehicle left the road and hit a house in the Stonegate neighborhood. Thornton says a child was injured in the crash.

The child was transported to the hospital by a helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, Thornton said.

No other information was immediately released.

