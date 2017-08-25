Woman dead, children injured in Henry County crash

A crash in Henry County has left one woman dead and three others injured.

The crash happened at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 7200 block of County Road 12, ten miles east of Headland. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the vehicle, a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck, left the roadway and overturned.

Shannon Murie Sharbuno, 29, of Cocoa, Florida, died as a result of the crash. She was a passenger in the car, and her husband was driving, according to the Henry County coroner.

The coroner says the driver, a five-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy were injured. The girl possibly suffered a broken arm and had lacerations on the back of her head, and the boy had a scratch on his nose. All three were taken to South East Medical Center in Dothan, ALEA reports.

The coroner reports none of the occupants were wearing seat belts, and they were all ejected from the vehicle.

ALEA says the crash is still under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

