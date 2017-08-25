Troy, NC State to complete home and home series in 2020

Troy University confirms the school and North Carolina State have agreed to complete their home and home football series in 2020.

The two teams faced off in 2015, a meeting that resulted in a 49-21 Trojan defeat.

NC State will travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium for the 2020 matchup. Duke, in 2014, was the last ACC school to travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

