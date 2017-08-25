Suspects sought in March vehicle break in, theft in Prattville

CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Rich Road.More >>
A suspect wanted in a field party shooting over the weekend in Opp has been arrested in Florida, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.More >>
Montgomery police have made an arrest in the Sunday morning Bragg Street shooting of 23-year-old Marcus Cooley.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An Opp man has been arrested in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after escaping a Crenshaw County health facility and stealing a vehicle.More >>
The Auburn Police Department is asking the public for help finding two suspects connected to an armed robbery that happened Thursday.More >>
A homicide at a busy shopping center and a string of other shootings in Montgomery spark calls for action. The weekend violence left two dead and several more wounded. Local leaders and activists say solutions are needed before more lives are lost.More >>
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in the Aug. 9 Centennial Way shooting.More >>
