Suspects sought in March vehicle break in, theft in Prattville

The Prattville Police Department is seeking two unknown suspects in a vehicle break in and theft case.

The break in and theft happened at a retail store in March. The victim told police a book bag containing an IPOD, laptop computer and headphones was stolen.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

