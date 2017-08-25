Action taken after recent shootings in Dothan

Back to back shootings have made for a busy week for Dothan police. The most recent was at Martin Homes Thursday evening.

"Police were all the way up the block and blocked off the street. I didn't know what was going on," said Victoria Lawrence, a Martin Homes resident.

Police say a person was shot in the thigh but is expected to survive. The suspect is in custody.

Meanwhile, police continue investigating the deadly shooting six blocks away on McKay Street. This is the sixth homicide in Dothan in 2017 - Lt. Brian Smith says the numbers appear to be up this year - but pinpointing one reason is tricky.

"There are so many factors that go into it. That's why it's hard to plot," said Smith. "Pie charts and graphs don't really show you what's going on in a particular area."

Both of the recent shootings happened in District 1. Commissioner Kevin Dorsey, who represents the area, says his response is enhancing police presence.

"I requested they get out, patrol, walk around, ride around the neighborhood," said Dorsey.

"People are less likely to commit a crime if they see a police officer or expect one to come around the corner," said Smith.

And people who live there agree.

"They should. They need them bad. They're usually about two officer out here, but there should be more," said Lawrence.

Commissioner Dorsey said he's not requesting more officers - he just wants the officers in the area to be more visible. The enhanced police presence has already started.

As for the homicide of Marcell Arline Wednesday on McKay Street, police are still asking for anyone with information to contact the department or CrimeStoppers.

