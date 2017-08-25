Award-winning TV host in Selma for 'School Choice is the Black Choice' initiative

An award-winning television host, journalist and author is in Alabama for what he calls a “School Choice is the Black Choice” initiative.

Roland Martin, host of TV One’s “News One Now,” and the Senior News Analyst on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, traveled to Alabama to bring awareness to the importance of education for black children.

"The future of black America depends upon education,” said Martin. “If you look at the history of black folks, whether we were in slavery, coming out of slavery, you look at going through Jim Crow, the black freedom movement and then the post-civil rights movement, education has been the great equalizer. If you look at every single issue out there, I don't care whether it's incoming equality, whether it's prisons, take your pick, education is at the intersection of every single one. If we are not prepared when it comes to education, there is no future of black America."

He says in order for children to succeed, it’s important for all parents to be invested in their child’s education.

“We know some southern states are denied African Americans the opportunity, and so this is an opportunity for us to take advantage of this, not just when it comes to the kids, but also the economic empowerment aspect of being able to run and control charter schools. We can control the education of our kids beginning to end,” Martin said.

“School Choice is the Black Choice” was launched in 2016 by Roland Martin and his wife, the Rev. Dr. Jacquie Hood Martin. Both of them are dedicated to raising awareness to the need of black voices to the school and education reform.

“There’s a reason this is specifically called 'School Choice is the Black Choice,' because one of the problems I’ve had again with the education reform movement, and I’ve told them that it is too white, they have not included African Americans at the table, and I made it clear that we need to have black conversations, because it is different in terms of what we are trying to achieve. Black folks have been fighting for equality and freedom when it comes to education since Brown v. Board of Education,” said Martin.

Martin will be in Montgomery Saturday morning at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.