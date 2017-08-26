Vernon: Below average temps leads to an above average weekend

Northerly dry air continues to filter into the stay, curbing our humid weather. Dew points are down in the 50s and 60s across the state, so take advantage this weekend and enjoy the lower humidity!

Saturday will host partly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Rain chances will be lower than what we saw this past workweek, but not completely out of the realm of possibility. We'll leave a 20 percent rain chance in place through the weekend to account for the possibility of an isolated afternoon/evening shower.

Evening and nighttime conditions are looking fair and quiet. Temperatures will gradually cool after sunset, and eventually rest in the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.

Sunday will mirror Saturday in a lot of ways. Skies will feature more clouds than sun for most of the day. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer Sunday afternoon, but highs will still remain in the ballpark of 90 degrees. We'll likely see a higher amount of rain activity Sunday morning but most of that rain will fall across north Alabama.

