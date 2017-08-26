State senator announces support for Roy Moore - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

State senator announces support for Roy Moore

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

State Sen. Trip Pittman announced his support for Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate seat. 

Pittman ran in the special Republican primary to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions. Pittman, who represents Baldwin County, adds his support to that of 13 other members of the Alabama House and Senate, who announced their endorsement of Moore on Tuesday. 

“Judge Moore and I both believe in limited government and fiscal responsibility, and I am pleased to support him,” said Pittman. “Judge Moore has run a great campaign, and I firmly believe he’s the best choice for Alabama."

Pittman was first elected to the state senate in a 2007 special election.   

