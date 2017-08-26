ESPN: Former AU athlete files complaint alleging abuse, sexual harassment by coaching staff

A former Auburn softball player is alleging abuse and sexual harassment by the Auburn coaching staff in a 14-page complaint, according to an ESPN article.

According to the article, the letter, sent by attorney Martin Greenberg on behalf of former player Alexa Nemeth, was sent after Nemeth filed a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint with Auburn University, claiming Coach Clint Myers allowed his son Corey Myers to have and pursue relations with members of the softball team.

ESPN reports Greenberg's letter alleges that on March 30, several players went to Head Coach Myers with text messages from a student-athlete's phone that showed "Coach Corey" was having a relationship with one of the players. The letter then alleges the team was "quarantined" for several hours before a trip to Georgia, then told by the Auburn executive athletic director Meredith Jenkins that they were risking arrest for taking the messages from their teammate's phone. Jenkins then reportedly ordered them to delete the messages.

Corey Myers, Auburn softball's associate head coach, resigned before the Georgia trip.

Auburn Athletics released this statement in regards to the complaint:

The well-being of Auburn student-athletes was and is our utmost concern. In each instance of a personnel issue or question, Auburn Athletics works in conjunction with the university’s administration, following all established guidelines and in compliance with NCAA and SEC regulations when applicable, to investigate, learn the facts and take appropriate action. We followed this same procedure in matters related to the softball program. By both practice and in compliance with federal privacy laws, Auburn doesn’t disclose details of personnel matters.

