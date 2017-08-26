Man dies after car crashes into embankment in Covington County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man dies after car crashes into embankment in Covington County

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A single-vehicle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Covington County.

Rodney Vigil Norris has died after the GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and crashed into an embankment. Senior Trooper Reginal King says Norris was pronounced dead at the scene. 

King says the single-vehicle crash occurred at 9 p.m. Padgett Road is located approximately six miles outside of the Andalusia city limits.

