New gameday changes coming for Auburn fans

We are exactly one week away from the start of college football and the Auburn Athletic Department has some changes they want fans to know about.

One major change is for fans who love the weekend tailgating experience. This season, both the Community Gardens lot and the Hayfields lot will be available for people to park their RVs beginning Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Fans can also look forward to 45 new flat-screen TVs and new specialty vendors this football season.

"Every year we try to make a significant number of improvements to the game day experience. It's kind of our goal that we get one season and say what can we do to improve the experience for our fans. It's something that we try to do every year here where we're able to show this great number of things that we really put a lot of thought and effort in to, hoping that it'll make an impact on the way that our fans view the games in the fall," says Auburn University Associate Athletics Director Cassie Arner.

A full list of the 2017 gameday enhancements can be found here.

