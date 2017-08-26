ALDOT to close lanes for roadwork in Opelika - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALDOT to close lanes for roadwork in Opelika

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

Drivers should expect traffic delays in Opelika from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Lanes on Columbus Parkway and Oak Park Drive will be closed for widening and resurfacing, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. This is part of a large project on U.S. Highway 431 from Columbus Parkway to the Chambers County line.

The $3.2 million project is scheduled for completion by Spring 2018. 

