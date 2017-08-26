Faulkner soars to crushing win over Kentucky Christian

Alabama fans can expect nothing but the best at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
On Monday, The University of Alabama landed at No. 1 on the Associated Press preseason Top 25, and on Tuesday they had 5 players selected to AP's preseason All-American team.More >>
Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Sunday.More >>
Now, just weeks after signing a contract extension, Myers has announced his retirement.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback and "Last Chance U" alumnus John Franklin III is transferring from Auburn University.More >>
The Auburn Tigers have named a starting quarterback for the 2017 football season. Monday, head coach Gus Malzahn tweeted the starting QB will be Jarrett Stidham.More >>
College football season hasn't even started yet, but the Alabama Crimson Tide is already finding itself in familiar territory.More >>
From sunrise to high noon, dozens of community members stopped by Toomer's Corner to see how their beloved live oak stood after the fire.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (1-0) opened its 2017 football season in style with a convincing 63-8 win over Kentucky Christian (0-1) Saturday.More >>
Troy University confirms the school and North Carolina State have agreed to complete their home and home football series in 2020.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
The Troy Trojans held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. The Trojans looked good in some places on both offense and defense, but still have some work to do to become a championship-caliber team.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are off and running.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (1-0) opened its 2017 football season in style with a convincing 63-8 win over Kentucky Christian (0-1) Saturday.More >>
Here are the latest high school football scores. Share yours at 1-800-264-WSFA or tweet with #FEVER12!More >>
Fever season kicks into high gear Friday night with several Week Zero rematches from a year ago.More >>
Troy University confirms the school and North Carolina State have agreed to complete their home and home football series in 2020.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
