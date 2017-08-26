No injuries as Prattville fire engulfs home

A single-story fire Saturday night in Prattville is under control according to Prattville mayor Executive Assistant Lisa Byrd.

According to Prattville Fire Department Fire Chief Terry Brown, the fire was contained and under control within 15 minutes. Brown says that no residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: Fire located on Cedar Drive in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News) pic.twitter.com/r3c9lFhuks — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) August 27, 2017

The fire occurred on Cedar Drive in Prattville and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

