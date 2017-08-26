No injuries as Prattville fire engulfs home - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

No injuries as Prattville fire engulfs home

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A single-story fire Saturday night in Prattville is under control according to Prattville mayor Executive Assistant Lisa Byrd.

According to Prattville Fire Department Fire Chief Terry Brown, the fire was contained and under control within 15 minutes. Brown says that no residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred on Cedar Drive in Prattville and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

