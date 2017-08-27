Red Cross offering ways to help Harvey victims

The American Red Cross is offering opportunities for those unaffected to help those that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Here are the ways you can help:

1. Visit the American Red Cross website.

2. Text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

3. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate.

Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Click here for Full Terms and Privacy Policy.

The American Red Cross office in Montgomery is dispatching an emergency response vehicle to Texas Monday. The vehicle will carry local volunteers who will help victims.

