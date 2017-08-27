Changes to relocate Auburn Fire Station 1 temporarily

Auburn Fire Department Station 1 will soon be temporarily relocated.

In approximately two months Auburn's Fire station 1 will be completely demolished and a new, much larger building will take its place.

Officials say that they have outgrown their current space and have a $22 million budget for the new facility. Once demolition begins, a temporary station will be located about a mile and a half away on Auburn University's campus.

Officials say the main concern with the temporary move is response time.

"This is the busiest station, station 1. So The most calls occur in this area. Some of things that we are concerned about are being on the other side of College Street and traversing back across College Street. I think we're going to work together with the other stations that respond and make sure we have the best possible fire units responding in an emergency situation," says Auburn Fire Division Fire Chief Matt Jordan.

Once construction begins it will take an estimated 18 to 24 months for the new building to be completed.

The new building will also house Auburn public safety, municipal court and police department.

