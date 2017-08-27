Sonar detects body of missing GA man on Lake Martin

Officials have located the body of the missing Georgia man on Lake Martin.

Alexander City Police Chief Jay Turner confirms that the body was located around approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. The man has been identified as Thomas Spence, 42, of LaGrange, Georgia.

Spence was reported as a possible drowning victim Monday, and crews had been searching since then. Spence was out on the lake in Tallapoosa County swimming with friends near the Alexander City boat ramp off Coley Creek Road when friends said he went under and never resurfaced.

Search operations ensued across Tallapoosa County and Turner says Spence was found Sunday via sonar by the Daphne Search and Rescue Unit.

Turner says the body has been sent off for autopsy.

He says he appreciates all of the help received from the several organizations who assisted in the search efforts.

