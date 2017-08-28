WWI statue officially dedicated at Union Station

A statue honoring members of the 167th U.S. Infantry Regiment was officially dedicated Monday at Union Station in Montgomery.

On this day 100 years ago, 3,677 Alabamians left Montgomery’s Union Station to join the Rainbow Division in World War I.

At 5 p.m. Monday, a bronze sculpture designed by world-renowned British sculptor James Butler, RA, was dedicated in their honor in front of historic Union Station.



ABOUT THE 167TH

These brave men comprised the 167th U.S. Infantry Regiment of the famous 42nd Rainbow Division. Known as “The Immortals,” these heroic soldiers, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, were revered for their unwavering courage in the face of unrelenting enemy attack. Their bravery in fighting alongside the French at the Battle of Croix Rouge Farm helped push back the Germans at the Ourcq River, one of the most critical points of the war. The Battle of Croix Rouge Farm remains the second deadliest battle in Alabama history.

Those who survived were welcomed home to Alabama in May of 1919 with celebrations befitting their heroic status, but time has faded remembrance of their service and sacrifice. The statue to be dedicated on August 28 will ensure these Alabamians will never be forgotten.

ABOUT THE SCULPTURE

The sculpture is a gift to the City of Montgomery from the Croix Rouge Memorial Foundation made possible through the generosity of longtime business and community leader Nimrod T. Frazer. A military hero himself, having earned the Silver Star for his service in Korea, Frazer has dedicated much of his life to ensuring present and future generations understand the legacy of the 167th.

Author of Send the Alabamians: World War I Fighters in the Rainbow Division, which tells the remarkable story of these soldiers, Frazer commissioned the Croix Rouge Farm Memorial in 2011. Located to the south of the French city of Fe`re-en-Tardenois on the site of the Battle of Croix Rouge Farm, the memorial is a bronze sculpture that stands in honor of the 42nd Rainbow Division.

The Montgomery sculpture will be a second casting of the one in France.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Both sculptures were designed by acclaimed British sculptor James Butler, RA. Butler also designed the bronze sculpture of Daedalus that was inaugurated at Maxwell Air Force Base on April 6, 2017. It commemorates the centennial of World War I and the World War I pilots for whom the Order of the Daedalians was established at Maxwell Air Force Base in 1934. Butler has been a member of the Royal Academy since 1964 and is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of British Sculptors. His influence has traveled the globe, as his monuments and memorials stand in the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, France, Singapore, and Madeira.



BOND BETWEEN FRANCE AND ALABAMA

It is a fitting tribute that Butler’s Rainbow Soldier monument will now stand in both Fe`re-en-Tardenois and Montgomery. Although 100 years have passed, a deep bond remains between France and Alabama in remembrance of their native sons who fought and died for a noble cause. These statues, though thousands of miles apart, memorialize that connection and offer a permanent reminder of the heroic men they symbolize.

PUBLIC INVITED TO ATTEND HISTORIC EVENT

Consul General of France Louis de Corail, as well as military leaders, elected officials and business and community leaders all attended the event. Descendants of the solders were also in attendance, and wearing a single red posy flower. Hundreds of people in the general public attended the historic event. The soldiers of the 167th were from hundreds of cities and towns throughout Alabama.

A roster of Alabamians in the 167th can be found in Send the Alabamians: World War I Fighters in the Rainbow Division

