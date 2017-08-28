Eric: Will Harvey have any impact on Alabama

A few more clouds are locked into place this morning. Middle and upper-level moisture is streaming into Alabama in association with Tropical Storm Harvey. But at the surface, very dry air is eroding any showers that try to trickle in. The clouds will help keep the heat at bay, but direct impacts from Harvey remain questionable at this point.

TODAY: We can't rule out a stray shower or two, particularly in west Alabama. But the dry air at the surface will eat away at anything more substantial. Highs in the middle 80s will feel pleasant for this time of year.

WATCHING HARVEY: Tropical Storm Harvey is now close to the Texas coastline again and will spend some time over Gulf waters. Naturally, your inclination would be to wonder if Harvey will restrengthen as a result. While there may be some additional kick, the environment is not the same today as it was last week over the Gulf. Wind shear will prevent significant strengthening and it appears the most likely outcome is a system that maintains it's Tropical Storm classification. A second landfall would occur around midweek before the remnants get scooped up northeast.

This poses some interesting possibilities for what we'll end up seeing. High-resolution guidance seems to hint at a few outer bands spinning their way ashore across coast Mississippi, Alabama and Florida in the coming days. This notion hinges heavily on the exact eastward progression of Harvey, but it's certainly possible. That would spell locally heavy rain and a non-zero tornado threat for cities like Mobile. But the northward extent of heavier rainfall is very much in doubt with most models keeping any heavy rain out of our viewing area. It's an element we'll watch as we get toward the middle of the week.

It's not often we get a Summer seven-day without a single high in the 90s but this relatively cool pattern continues all week long.

