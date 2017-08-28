Man charged after spice found under foot during booking

A Union Springs man is facing additional charges after officials found narcotics while booking him into the county detention facility.

According to court documents, Kortez Mondwell Jones, 31, is charged with promoting prison contraband second degree.

Court documents indicate that while deputies were booking Jones into the county detention facility, they discovered a bag of spice stuck to the bottom of his foot. Jones was initially being booked on an active traffic ticket warrant.

No other information about Jones’ arrest has been made available for public release.

