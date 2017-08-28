Montgomery man, woman indicted on child abuse charges

A Montgomery man and woman arrested in mid-August on child abuse charges have been indicted, according to court documents.

Petronia Fail and Michael Owens were indicted on aggravated child abuse charges.

Court documents allege they “did torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat, or otherwise willfully maltreat the child by withholding and/or depriving him of food and/or medical attention and treatment which caused serious physical injury to the child”.

Montgomery police officers responded to a family disturbance in the 400 block of Clanton Avenue around 5 p.m. on Aug. 13. During the investigation, Owens and Fail were both taken into custody and charged with one count each of aggravated child abuse.

Court documents said Fail withheld food from a 7-year-old boy in her care and is accused of maltreatment and medical neglect.

Fail's bond was set at $30,000 while Owens' was set at $60,000 because of prior charges. He has since bonded out while Fail remains in jail.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.