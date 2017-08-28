Montgomery mayor says summer crime rates down compared to 2016

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and other public safety officials, held a news conference Monday to update the public on the summer crime prevention initiatives happening across the city.

According to Strange, crime across the city compared to this time last year is down. Strange credits this to several initiatives enacted through the police department. Some of those initiatives include Burglary Response Teams (BRT) and the extended use of Charlie units in high crime areas, both of which are part of Cops on the Dot.

Cops on the Dots is an effort to have officers on the streets in neighborhoods where there was an increase in shootings and reports of other crimes. Police Chief Ernest Finley Jr. began this program shortly after becoming head of the department.

Another initiative the department has begun is being called Operation Naomi Jones. This initiative is in conjunction with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and began after the murder of 12-year-old Pensacola resident Naomi Jones. According to the officials, this program helps to check unregistered sex offenders in the city limits. Through this program, 23 warrants for unregistered sex offenders have been signed.

Along with these initiatives, the department has developed another internet exchange purchase location to provide residents another safe place to exchange commerce. The new exchange will be located in the parking lot of the One Center where currently the department’s south precinct is located. The first exchange location was established at MPD headquarters located on North Ripley Street downtown.

Below is a PDF of the summer initiative statistics:

The City of Montgomery is also bolstering its efforts to attract new officers to the police force. Officials announced they will be offering upwards of $1500 to current officers who recommend and bring in new officers. Officials say an officer could earn $500 for recommending someone who graduates from the police academy, capping the offer at three recruits. If an officer recruits someone who is already a certified law enforcement officer in Alabama, that's an $800 initiative.

Public Safety Director Chris Murphy said the key is having officers finding qualified people or current officer who want they want to work with and have their backs in the field.

"The mayor has said call my bluff, if you get enough recruited, we will have find the money," Murphy said. 'He (The mayor) has put his money where his mouth is, we appreciate that. We think that is going to have an impact to make sure we have enough officers to do the job all the time."

The money for this initiative is set aside in the fiscal year 2018 budget before the city council right now.

As of now, the city has around 500 officers but it could go up to 530.

