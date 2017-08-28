Montgomery summer crime rates down from 2016 in some categories

The City of Montgomery is reporting a decrease in five of the nine categories of crime monitored by the police force. Guns, drugs, and sex offenders took the focus of the Montgomery Criminal Investigations Division over the last 45 days through special summer initiatives to fight the seasonal crime spree.

Over the summer, special operations served 70 felony warrants, each logging about 100 hours of manpower prior to the warrant being signed.

The Burglary Response Team, or BRT, focusing on property crimes, served 93 felony warrants and recovered six vehicles.

“They are constantly changing their hours to go after the crime,” stated Major Scott Tatum about the BRT. “We go over crime stats every single day. Those teams have made 385 field interviews.”

Special Operations seized more than 15,000 grams of illegal narcotics, executing 50 arrests. Forty-six out of the 50 arrested had prior criminal records.

“Everything from marijuana, to crack cocaine, powder cocaine, ecstasy, small amounts of heroin,” Tatum explained. “Here in the City of Montgomery we don’t have the problems they have in Birmingham”, Tatum said of the heroin crisis. “It is here, in small amounts.”

Tatum stated the heroin seized is from street users but couldn’t comment on local heroin distributors due to ongoing investigations.

“We haven’t had any large-scale distributors at this point,” Tatum explained. “They are here, but those are investigations that are active.”

Twenty-two guns were recovered, bringing in everything from automatic, high-powered weapons to handguns. Five of the recovered guns were stolen.

“Most were [stolen] out of unlocked vehicles,” Tatum explained.

Tracing stolen weapons is difficult, many have no point of origin.

“They buy weapons and don't maintain their serial numbers,” Tatum stated of residents who report stolen guns without serial numbers. As for those who did report a stolen weapon with a serial number, “we do traces, then we can make contact with the original purchaser,” Tatum added.

A sex offender roundup with the U.S. Marshals Service determined 23 out of the city's 336 sex offenders weren't following mandatory registrations.

“We have actually gone out and made house visits,” Tatum said, signing warrants for those sex offenders who aren’t in compliance.

Tatum also explained investigators dressed in uniforms versus suits this summer, making officers more visible in the city’s neighborhoods. Administrators also left the office and helped respond to calls.

Along with these initiatives, the department has developed another internet exchange purchase location to provide residents another safe place to exchange commerce. The new exchange will be located in the parking lot of the One Center where the department’s south precinct is located. The first exchange location was established at MPD headquarters, located on North Ripley Street downtown.

The City of Montgomery is also bolstering its efforts to attract new officers to the police force. Officials announced they will be offering upwards of $1,500 to current officers who recommend and bring in new officers. Officials say an officer could earn $500 for recommending someone who graduates from the police academy, capping the offer at three recruits. If an officer recruits someone who is already a certified law enforcement officer in Alabama, that's an $800 initiative.

Public Safety Director Chris Murphy said the key is having officers finding qualified people or current officer who want they want to work with and have their backs in the field.

"The mayor has said call my bluff, if you get enough recruited, we will have to find the money," Murphy said. 'He (The mayor) has put his money where his mouth is, we appreciate that. We think that is going to have an impact to make sure we have enough officers to do the job all the time."

The money for this initiative is set aside in the fiscal year 2018 budget before the city council right now.

As of now, the city has around 500 officers but it could go up to 530.

