WSFA 12 News and Red Cross hold Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

Thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and you may be wondering how you can help.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to hold a relief drive. We're opening our phone lines to take monetary donations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.?

CALL 334-420-0212 to make your donation. Donations can be made with a check or credit and debit cards. We have a limited number of phones on our phone bank, so if you get a busy signal, please keep calling!

The Red Cross is helping to shelter and feed victims and provide them with clean-up kits, food, clothing and other needs.

Local Red Cross volunteers have already been dispatched to help the relief efforts. The volunteers left in emergency response vehicles Monday morning and will be distributing food and water to victims.

