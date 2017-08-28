Largest gift in its history bestowed on Tuskegee University

The estate of the late Dr. Orlando Lawrence Clark has bestowed the largest gift on Tuskegee University in its history. (Source: Tuskegee University)

The largest planned gift in Tuskegee University's history has been bestowed by the estate of a late graduate. It's valued at $1.59 million. The gift comes from the estate of Dr. Orlando Lawrence Clark, a 1943 graduate, who died in 2014 at the age of 92.

University officials said the donation will augment Tuskegee's endowment and provide students with scholarships. The Dr. Orlando Lawrence Clark Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund will assist full-time Tuskegee University students enrolled in degree programs leading to biomedical-related careers in biology, chemistry, physics, and psychology. These academic-merit scholarships may be renewed for up to three years — four years for students studying in five-year programs.

Part of the gift will also go toward renovations and updates to the laboratory space used by the College of Arts and Sciences, which will be named in Clark’s honor.

Before earning a bachelor’s degree in education from then-Tuskegee Institute, Clark, known as "Baldy" by classmates, was a cadet in the Enlisted Reserve Corps (the precursor to the U.S. Army Reserve) and a member of the Enlisted Reserves Club, Little Theatre drama program, choral program and the KiYi Club, a campus social fraternity. He later attended Howard University, where he completed a medical degree in 1952.

A World War II veteran, Clark was awarded two bronze stars as a result of his service. He served in and eventually retired as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Public Health Service. After retirement, he was employed by San Francisco’s International Medical Center and later became the clinic’s medical director.

“Endowments are vitally important to Tuskegee’s future and allow donors to establish a lasting legacy,” said Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, Tuskegee University’s interim president. “We are extremely grateful to Dr. Clark for remembering Tuskegee in this significant and impactful way, and encourage more of our alumni to follow his example.”

Clark’s estate gift also includes his collection of academic memorabilia during his time as a Tuskegee student and alumnus, as well as personal correspondence with family members, beginning with letters to and from his mother while he was a student. Those items will be curated by the Tuskegee University Archives.

