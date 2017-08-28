Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.

Jason Clark, 46, was sentenced to 40 years for two counts of aggravated stalking Monday morning by Montgomery County Circuit Judge Truman Hobbs Jr. Hobbs gave Clark twenty years on each charge and set the sentences to run consecutively.

Clark previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault after having terrorism and drug trafficking charges dropped.

The case made national news last year when neighbor’s revealed that Clark had wreaked havoc on his community, poisoning lawns and making death threats. He also attacked several people who lived around him. Coupled with his bizarre and alarming behavior, he was also caught with a huge arsenal of guns and ammunition.

Many of those same neighbors stood and faced Clark at his sentencing and testified about what he put them through since 2009 in their neighborhood on South Georgetown Drive.

Clark’s attorney, Tom Azar, spoke first at the hearing, telling Judge Hobbs that his client has already spent 574 days in jail. Azar said he has been baffled by the media coverage the case has received from Inside Edition and the National Examiner, which ran headlines about Clark like “The terrorist next door” and “Crazed man shot at neighbors.”

“It’s gotten more publicity than the capital murder cases that I’ve handled in the past 20 years,” Azar stated.

Azar also pointed out that a risk assessment was done on Clark and the doctor found that he was not at a high or moderate risk of committing violent behavior and was at a low risk to re-offend.

“He has no prior history of violent behavior and we ask the court for probation,” Azar added.

Azar indicated that Clark had plans to move out of Alabama.

The state countered by having the two main victims listed in the indictment testify along with others from the neighborhood.

Sara Chandler was one of Clark’s stalking victims. She told the judge that she’s known Clark for 27 years because she lived across the street from him and his family.

“He threatened me, yelled at me and scared me tremendously,” she said.

Chandler also described how she was coming home from work one day and saw Clark swerve his car towards an elderly neighbor who was getting her mail as if he was going to hit the woman with his vehicle.

“She was never the same after that. She feared for her life every day because she didn’t know what he would do,” Chandler said of her neighbor.

Chandler says as tensions grew with Clark and he continued to call her, threaten her and follow her.

Chandler even said massive spotlights were set up at Clark’s house and faced towards her home.

“It looked like the Cramton Bowl in the middle the night inside my house. Then he would flash lasers on the walls. Then I had to try to get myself ready for work and I didn’t know if he would be waiting for me outside. I live alone and he terrorized me for years. The harassment continued in an escalating manner and I become a prisoner in my own home. I was scared to go to and from work,” Chandler said in court.

Chandler told the judge that if released on probation, Clark would continue his cycle of fear and intimidation.

Clark made his own home a fortress. He put up an eyesore of a fence that is painted bright orange and riddled with “No Trespassing” and “Private Property” signs. Dense foliage covers the lawn and cameras and spotlights are placed at the corners of the house.

Kristin Norris, Clark’s other stalking victim, said he threatened to kill her dog and then her dog was poisoned. She told the judge she constantly felt in danger and that Clark knew her routine and would hide in the bushes, making her scared to go home.

She also painted the picture of mounting problems with Clark, from yelling profanities to threats, to hiding in bushes and then him adding more spotlights and lasers. She also felt that Clark was using some kind of cell phone jamming technology because her home became a dead zone with no signal, making her and her husband afraid that if they needed help, they wouldn’t be able to call for it. Her husband said Clark even recorded phone calls that he answered inside his house and played the conversations on a loud speaker so that the neighborhood could hear it.

Norris said that if Clark was released on probation, her family would do whatever they had to get out of the neighborhood and away from him.

Charles Gross also testified at the sentencing. He lived next to the Clarks for 28 years. Gross said he was on Clark’s side in the beginning when things started to come to a head in the neighborhood because he had never known of Clark doing anything wrong. He said Clark had cussed him out in the past but had always apologized. That changed in September 2013 when he returned from the chiropractor and Clark attacked him in the street, beating him, breaking his glasses and slamming his head into the ground.

Gross said Clark killed his grass by spraying chemicals, which made his dog sick. His pet eventually had to be put down.

Gross moved to Pensacola two years ago because he could no longer live next to Clark and his threats. He donated his house to his parish and Montgomery Catholic High to be able to leave the neighborhood.

Janet Boyd was the last person to testify. She lived caddy corner from Clark and helped him in the beginning when he was given a restraining order from the neighborhood and needed to find another place to stay. Her and her husband, Buddy, put him up in a house that’s used as a youth building at the College Grove Community Church on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery. He lived there for more than a year for free.

When Buddy Boyd confronted Clark about a high utility bill and voiced concerns that he was taking advantage of the church, the Boyds said Clark totally changed into a different person and became vile and mean, cursing Buddy out. Clark threatened to hurt children walking home from school through the church lot and called them names and scared them. When Clark threatened to shoot a family walking through the church yard, the church wrote him an eviction notice and gave him 30 days to get out.

Boyd says Clark went on a rampage and threw broken glass in the church yard and parking lot where members park and broke every light in the house where he was staying. He sprayed painted “Buddy= Satan” and “This is a cult” on the walls and marquee “666” on the electrical boxes of the church. He turned the water on and let it run, using 275,000 gallons and ran up the power bill. Boyd said she didn’t know about the problems Clark was having in the neighborhood, only that he needed help and a place to stay.

As his neighbors testified. Clark was silent in his orange jail jumpsuit and stared straight ahead.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin McGough told the judge that he was very concerned about the risk assessment that was done on Clark because he lied to the doctor and refused to accept any responsibility for anything that’s happened and was unable to see his own contribution to the situation with his neighbors, feeling that people were conspiring against him.

“Several people tried to help him, but he turned on them. This is who Jason Clark is. He has demonstrated absolute refusal to abide by any court order,” McGough said.

When Clark was out on bond on the stalking charges, he picked up a new charge of intimidating a witness and his bond was revoked.

“He is not complying with any restrictions put on him by the court and to release him back into the community is not right. He lied about mixing alcohol and Xanax. His computer had still shots from neighbor’s yards even though he said the cameras and lights were to protect his mom’s house,” McGough said. “He needs to be punished for what he’s done to these folks.”

McGough told the judge that wherever Clark goes, his problems will follow him.

Judge Hobbs was the last to speak as he handed down Clark’s sentence.

“This is the most dangerous man I’ve ever had in my courtroom,” Hobbs said, adding that he’s sentenced many murderers during his time on the bench.

He called Clark a “ticking time bomb” and stated that more than 40,000 rounds of ammunition and assault rifles were found in his home. Hobbs then gave Clark consecutive 20-year sentences, causing Clark to turn and mouth his disbelief to his family members in the courtroom.

Prosecutors previously said Clark violated a protection order on his stalking charges, which prevented him from possessing firearms and ammunition but a search of his home turned up the ammo, a slew of guns, a cell phone jammer, surveillance cameras, spotlights, and an infrared illuminator which blinded neighbors’ home security systems.

Neighbors say Clark would shine big flashlights with a strobe feature at passing cars to disorient drivers at night. Others remember times when Clark cut his grass dressed in all black wearing a hockey mask. He also wore a ghillie suit in the neighborhood, which snipers and hunters use to conceal their position.

Residents eventually turned to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey for help and he met with residents several times. He got his investigators involved and they started surveillance on Clark. Neighbors commended Bailey and his office for making their neighborhood safe again.

They returned to their homes Monday afternoon with a sense and peace and calm they said they hadn’t felt in years.

Clark’s attorney said he will appeal and said the sentence was "way over the top."

"Judge Hobbs did what I suppose he felt like he needed to do, but I think this case was completely blown out of proportion and Jason intends to appeal," Tom Azar said.

Azar said they weren't expecting the outcome.

"We had discussed the possibility of the 10-year sentence that the probation office had recommended. But we never considered a 20-year consecutive sentence," Azar added. "Jason felt he never got his opportunity to tell his side of the story. He didn't do this. All the accusations are untrue. I don't have any more to elaborate on at this time but this case will be appealed."

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said he was pleased with the sentence.

"He had been harassing these poor people for years," Bailey stated. "I agree with the judge. He is one of the most dangerous men that I have ever seen walk through the doors of the courthouse but I'm glad now that he's going to be walking through the doors of the prison. It will let these neighbors breathe a sigh of relief and sleep a little better tonight knowing he's locked away."

Neighbors gathered in the courthouse after the sentencing. Through the years, they've bonded over their ordeal with Clark and have become very close.

"It's a major relief," said Sara Chandler. "Justice has been served. Now we can have total peace. Thanks to all the authorities that have helped us."

"We feel like we can be safe and enjoy our homes and our neighborhood again," added Brenda Biller, who referred to Clark as a “domestic terrorist.”

The group wasn't expecting Clark to receive such a big punishment, but expressed gratitude to the judge.

"We think he deserved. I think if he would have been released, he would have been a menace to society once again. He would do his terroristic actions wherever he was,' Joe Gross said.

