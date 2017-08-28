Class Act nominations needed

Eight hours a day, five days a week, and 35 weeks out of the year; your children spend the vast majority of their time inside of a classroom.
While at school, they are being shaped and molded into critical thinkers, and the teachers who work alongside them are there to guide these young learners each and every step of the way.
These teachers work long hours, use creative methods to help making learning fun and are committed to giving our kids the best education possible, and that's why we need your help to recognized them!
If you know of a deserving teacher who goes above and beyond to help their students succeed, send us a Class Act nomination on WSFA.com. There, you will fill out a short form telling us why this educator is so special and how they are making a different in your child's life.
Starting next week we will be going out and surprising teachers with the Class Act award, so make sure you send in your nominations soon. As always, tune back in every Monday throughout the school year to see if your child's teacher won the award. You never know; we might be stopping by a school near you soon!
