LIVE: Trump, president of Finland hold joint news conference - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

LIVE: Trump, president of Finland hold joint news conference

President Trump welcomes President Sauli Niinistö of Finland to the White House, where they will hold a joint afternoon news conference. This starts at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly