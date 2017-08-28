2 separate Montgomery homicide investigations opened

The Montgomery Police Department has opened two separate homicide investigations after victims in an assault on Aug. 16 and a shooting on Aug. 18 died from their injuries. Jerome Nowden, 56, was wounded in the assault. Ann Rudolph, 70, was wounded in the shooting.

These are the 29th and 30th homicides of 2017 in Montgomery.

In Nowden's case, officers were called to Jackson Hospital around 7:30 p.m. that Wednesday. He'd initially been brought to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. His status was upgraded to life-threatening after a medical evaluation. Investigators say he died a week after being admitted.

After receiving notice of Nowden's death, a homicide investigation found the assault happened in the 100 block of Oak Street.

In Rudolph's case, officers and medics responded to the 4000 block of Admore Drive around 10:30 p.m. that Friday to calls of a person being shot. The victim suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators said Rudolph died a week later at Baptist Medical Center South.

Circumstances in both deaths remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help solve either homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

