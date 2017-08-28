2 arrested in connection to weekend robberies in Auburn

Auburn police arrested an 18-year-old as well as a 16-year-old juvenile Sunday in connection to robberies that occurred over the weekend.

Trevon Omar Hutchinson, 18, of Opelika, has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree assault. The 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree robbery and four counts of third-degree assault.

According to the Auburn Police Department, Hutchinson was taken into custody by officers who were patrolling on foot and stopped a robbery as it was happening. The juvenile was taken into custody after further investigation developed him as a suspect.

The department says the arrests stem from four separate incidents of victims being assaulted and having property taken from them. The victims, all males, ranged in age from 21 to 36 while locations included isolated areas of N. College Street, W. Magnolia Avenue and N. Donahue Drive.

The department says more charges are expected against Hutchinson, as well as a third suspect.

Hutchinson has been transported to the Lee County Jail, and is being held on $102,000 bond. The juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Detention Center where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

