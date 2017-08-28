2 arrested in connection to weekend robberies in Auburn

The City of Montgomery is reporting a decrease in five of the nine categories of crime monitored by the police force.More >>
Auburn police arrested an 18-year-old as well as a 16-year-old juvenile Sunday in connection to robberies that occurred over the weekend.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened two separate homicide investigations after victims in an assault on Aug. 16 and a shooting on Aug. 18 died from their injuries.More >>
A Montgomery man and woman arrested in mid-August on child abuse charges have been indicted, according to court documents.More >>
CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Rich Road.More >>
A suspect wanted in a field party shooting over the weekend in Opp has been arrested in Florida, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.More >>
Montgomery police have made an arrest in the Sunday morning Bragg Street shooting of 23-year-old Marcus Cooley.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An Opp man has been arrested in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after escaping a Crenshaw County health facility and stealing a vehicle.More >>
