Air Force IT conference lands in Montgomery

The Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference is the largest annual Air Force tech event of the year and it's taking place in downtown Montgomery with thousands in attendance.

The AFITC returned to Montgomery last year after a four-year break. The conference aims to teach on how to better defend America from cyber-attacks.

Meg Lewis of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce said she estimates anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people registered for the event.

“When you have around 3,500 to 6,000 people depending on the given day coming through this conference and you have them spending money on hotel rooms, and of course going out to eat, they’re renting venues to hold social events, they’re going to our sporting events that are here in town, so there’s that type of economic impact, but then there’s the further ranging economic impact that happens with this particular conference,” said Lewis.

She said that while she doesn’t have an exact number, she expects to see more jobs in the area after the conference.

“Because it’s a tech conference we’re taking advantage of this opportunity to keep talking about our tech vertical here in Montgomery, including how we’re trying to enhance our workforce and, of course, that means resulting in more jobs for Montgomery,” said Lewis.

AFITC is a three-day conference filled with a series of speakers and a number of vendors.

“There are keynote speakers, including one from Amazon who’s here to talk and then, of course, there’s the trade show, which you’re looking at, vendors from all over, people who supply contractors, and programs for Air Force and Department of Defense are here. There’s also breakout sessions and then social events where businesses are talking with their customers,” said Lewis.

AFITC concludes on Wednesday.

