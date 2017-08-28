AL Red Cross offices sending relief for Harvey victims

Alabama offices of the American Red Cross are working "around the clock" to provide relief to those who have been affected by Harvey. As the damage has left many displaced and without food and water, offices across Alabama are working to send relief.

According to Red Cross Regional Director of Communications Alicia Anger, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are on the ground in Texas working to provide shelter and comfort to those impacted by Harvey. Volunteers from the Alabama Red Cross are a part of those numbers.

"Alabama Red Cross has deployed 15 volunteers and staff members to areas in Texas and Louisiana that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. Five Emergency Response Vehicles, fully equipped with supplies, have also been sent to the affected areas. In the upcoming days and weeks, we will continue to deploy staff and volunteers from Alabama,” Anger said.

The Montgomery office deployed a disaster relief vehicle to Louisiana and Texas filled with volunteers and food on Monday.

Other methods of providing relief, such as financially, are available as well. Those interested in providing financial relief can make a $10 donation by texting "HARVEY" to 90999, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Charges will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Click here for Full Terms and Privacy Policy.

Anger says that Alabama residents interested in volunteering can visit the Alabama Red Cross website.

