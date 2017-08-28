Chilton County's Peach Jam canceled over possible Harvey impact - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Chilton County's Peach Jam canceled over possible Harvey impact

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
CHILTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce has canceled Peach Jam Revisited due to the possible impact of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Peach Jam was originally supposed to take place in June but was rescheduled to late August.

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office shared an image of the announcement on its Facebook page Monday.

