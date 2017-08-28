Troy ready to measure up against Boise State

The Troy Trojans are ready to take on the Boise State Broncos. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Troy Trojans will open up the 2017 football season against Boise State on Sept. 2.

"It's an opportunity for us to find out where we’re at as a program," said head coach Neal Brown.

With so much hype surrounding the game, the Trojans are approaching it like they would any other game.

"It’s not going to make us if we win the game, it’s not going to break us if we lose it," Brown explained, "but it is a really good measuring stick of where we’re at."

It's one of the top games of the opening weekend and they'll battle it out on the Blue Turf.

Game week is upon us & that means press conferences. Here is HC Neal Brown’s visit with the media on Monday. #RTW https://t.co/3278eff4QL — Troy Football (@TroyTrojansFB) August 28, 2017

"We're obviously going up there to win it," said quarterback Brandon Silvers. "It's going to be really good for the program if we get this win."

If you look at this matchup on paper, these two teams are very similar. Very good offenses with equally good defenses. However, if you look at the history surrounding these two programs over the last 15 years, they couldn't be any further apart.

On one hand, you have the Boise State Broncos who have been ranked inside the AP Top 25 a total of 136 times since 2002. Of those, 56 were ranked inside the top 10.

On the other hand, you have the Troy Trojans who have been ranked inside the AP Top 25 just once and that came last year. That didn't last long, however. The week after climbing into the polls, Troy fell out again with a loss to Arkansas State.

"That's the thing that so impressive about Boise is what they've done," said Brown. "Over an 18-year period, they've averaged 11 wins. That's amazing."

The goal now for Troy? Make it to Boise's level. That starts on Saturday when the Trojans take on the Broncos.

You can watch the game on ESPNU. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m.

