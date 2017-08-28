Owner wants apology, action after south AL deputy kills pet dog

Sheila Mack wants an apology from the Dale County Sheriff's Office after her pet was killed in front of her children. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A woman in Ozark is demanding an apology and action from the Dale County Sheriff's Office after she says her dog was shot and killed by a deputy.

Shelia Mack says their family dog of eight years, Speckles, was killed by a deputy responding to a fight on her street. Both Mack and Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson confirm law enforcement responded to a fight on Magnolia Street, on Aug. 20 that involved one of the woman's relatives.

Mack said the deputy approached her daughter and Speckles came up and grabbed the deputy's pants. Mack insists her dog was under control.

"My daughter said, 'Hey, I've got her', but he still shot her. He could have tazed her or pepper sprayed her," Mack explained. She's upset not only because she lost her dog but because the incident happened in front of her children.

Sheriff Olson said the dog bit the deputy and he shot it in self-defense.

"He felt threatened after the first time the dog came after him," Olsen said. "But after the second time, he really felt threatened, so he did what he had to do to stop the threat." The sheriff said there is no set protocol for deputies handling animals and they treat situations on a case-by-case basis.

"An animal or a dog has a possibility of being vicious, you never know," the sheriff explained. "Every circumstance is different. You can't say this is how we're going to do this."

Speckles was a pitbull mix, which some consider a vicious breed, but Mack insists her dog was not aggressive, calling the pet "gentle".

"My neighbors loved her," she went on.

The City of Ozark does not have guidelines for what breeds are deemed vicious. Olson said it's based on the temperament of the animal when approached at scenes and the owners' experience.

"If you know you have an animal that will bite someone, you need to cover your basis," said Olson. The city does have guidelines for owners of animals deemed vicious.

Sec. 4-49. - Vicious animals.



(a)

The owner shall confine within a building or secure enclosure every fierce, dangerous, vicious dog or animal and not take the dog or animal out of the building or secured enclosure unless the dog or animal is on a leash and is securely muzzled. The owner of the dog or animal shall post in letters not less than two (2) inches in height upon the place of confinement so as to be easily seen as a warning that a vicious dog or animal is on the premises. It shall be prime facie evidence that a dog or animal is fierce, dangerous, or vicious if it shall fiercely or viciously bite, chase, or attack another animal or if it shall bite, attack, or fiercely or viciously assault or chase any person.

(b)

Any dog or animal described in subsection (a) of this section found outside a building or secured enclosure, or not on a leash and muzzled shall be impounded by the animal control officer or police officer or other person designated by the city, in the animal shelter and when in the judgment of a licensed veterinarian that the dog or animal should be destroyed for reasons of public safety or humane reasons, it may not be redeemed, and may be destroyed as provided by such licensed veterinarian.

Olson said the deputy did seek medical attention but he would not confirm the extent of the injuries. He also said there was a report of a biting incident at the home within the last six months but would not specify if it was related to Speckles.

According to Mack, there has only been a report of Speckles roaming the neighborhood, but no incident where she harmed someone else.

The body camera video of the incident will not be released at this time.

