AL National Guard authorized to assist in Harvey relief efforts

Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the Alabama National Guard to assist in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

The governor's office says that Ivey has authorized Alabama Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to send a total of four helicopters, two CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and two UH-60M medical aircraft, along with crews to assist in recovery efforts in Texas.

"One of the hallmarks of the American spirit is the desire to help each other when disaster strikes," Ivey said. "Alabama is proud to help our friends in Texas through lending our National Guard resources and offering our prayers and continued support in the days of recovery which lie ahead."

