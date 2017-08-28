Renovations happening for soon-to-be vintage café in old Cloverdale

Renovations are currently underway on an old Regions Bank building that is soon to become a vintage café spot in old Cloverdale.

The vintage café spot is owned by the same hospitality group that owns Vintage Year, a fine dining restaurant.

The new café is set to open in the early fall and its hours of operations will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. It will offer specialty coffee as well as healthy breakfast and lunch options.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.